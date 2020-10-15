Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Euronext (EPA:ENX) a €111.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Euronext (EPA:ENX) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Euronext and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €102.57 ($120.67).

Shares of Euronext stock opened at €97.70 ($114.94) on Monday. Euronext has a 52-week low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a 52-week high of €61.35 ($72.18). The company has a fifty day moving average of €101.57 and a 200-day moving average of €88.92.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe and Ireland. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

