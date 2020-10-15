CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON NCYF opened at GBX 47.95 ($0.63) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 48.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 47.24. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 22.90 ($0.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 61.80 ($0.81). The company has a market capitalization of $195.17 million and a PE ratio of 25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

In related news, insider Duncan Baxter acquired 97,564 shares of CQS New City High Yield Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £47,806.36 ($62,459.32).

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

