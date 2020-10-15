Covestro’s (1COV) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Covestro (ETR:1COV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by DZ Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on 1COV. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Covestro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €45.73 ($53.80).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €44.41 ($52.25) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. Covestro has a 1-year low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 1-year high of €48.18 ($56.68). The business’s 50 day moving average is €43.32 and its 200-day moving average is €35.32.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.