CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Major Shareholder Sells $297,623.04 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $297,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,650,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,762,174.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,872 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $167,899.68.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,594 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $142,376.08.

On Monday, October 5th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 689 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $61,383.01.

On Thursday, September 17th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 2,194 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $186,950.74.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 12,607 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $1,077,394.22.

On Thursday, September 10th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 8,740 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $749,018.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,666 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $141,743.28.

On Friday, September 4th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 117 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $9,945.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,563 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $132,980.04.

On Monday, August 31st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,816 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $150,201.36.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $88.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 0.89. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $96.45.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 7.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. FMR LLC grew its stake in CorVel by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CorVel by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CorVel by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CorVel by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in CorVel by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 69,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 44,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRVL. TheStreet upgraded CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub downgraded CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

