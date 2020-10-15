CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $89,390.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $89,390.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 910,646 shares in the company, valued at $81,402,645.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $89,640.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $87,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $88,660.00.

On Monday, October 5th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $88,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $84,900.00.

On Friday, September 25th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $81,910.00.

On Monday, September 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $248,670.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $85,730.00.

On Monday, September 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $85,010.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $86,060.00.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $88.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 0.89. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $96.45.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 206.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CorVel by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

CRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub downgraded CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

