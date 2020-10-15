Contrasting SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) and Fidelity National Information Services (NASDAQ:FIS)

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) and Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get SPAR Group alerts:

This table compares SPAR Group and Fidelity National Information Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group 0.20% 1.60% 0.60% Fidelity National Information Services 0.25% 6.60% 3.91%

SPAR Group has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.4% of SPAR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.2% of SPAR Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SPAR Group and Fidelity National Information Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Fidelity National Information Services 0 5 22 1 2.86

Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus price target of $161.19, suggesting a potential upside of 11.88%. Given Fidelity National Information Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fidelity National Information Services is more favorable than SPAR Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SPAR Group and Fidelity National Information Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group $252.88 million 0.07 $2.42 million N/A N/A Fidelity National Information Services $10.33 billion 8.64 $298.00 million $5.61 25.68

Fidelity National Information Services has higher revenue and earnings than SPAR Group.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats SPAR Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It also provides dedicated services, including syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the company offers project services comprising specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; pharmacies; Pharmacies; grocery, office supply, dollar, convenience, specialty, electronic, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail payment solutions; wealth and retirement solutions; and item processing and output services. The Capital Market Solutions segment offers securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, and corporate liquidity solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.