Contrasting Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) and Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP)

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) and Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Senmiao Technology and Harvest Capital Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology -85.46% -164.32% -49.18% Harvest Capital Credit -46.26% 5.29% 2.50%

This table compares Senmiao Technology and Harvest Capital Credit’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology $15.66 million 2.05 -$8.67 million N/A N/A Harvest Capital Credit $12.67 million 1.59 -$1.21 million $0.63 5.38

Harvest Capital Credit has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Senmiao Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harvest Capital Credit has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Harvest Capital Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Harvest Capital Credit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Senmiao Technology and Harvest Capital Credit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Harvest Capital Credit 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Harvest Capital Credit beats Senmiao Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co., Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Chengdu, China.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies. The firm invest in multiple layers of a company's capital structure, from senior secured debt to subordinated debt and minority equity capital. The firm typically invests in companies with target equity size of $250k to $1 million and target loan size of $2 million to $15 million, having revenue between $10 million and $100 million with at least $1.5 million of annual EBITDA. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

