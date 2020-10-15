Contrasting Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) and Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY)

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) and Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China and Oak Ridge Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China $171.73 billion 1.13 $45.18 billion $2.44 4.46 Oak Ridge Financial Services $25.03 million 1.17 $4.25 million N/A N/A

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China and Oak Ridge Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China 23.88% 10.71% 0.94% Oak Ridge Financial Services 14.36% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China and Oak Ridge Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China 0 1 0 0 2.00 Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Oak Ridge Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services primarily in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. This segment's products and services include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit-taking activities, corporate wealth management services, custody activities, various corporate intermediary services, etc. The Personal Banking segment provides personal loans and cards, deposits, personal wealth management, and personal intermediary services to individual customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and foreign exchange transactions, as well as holding of derivative positions. The company also offers e-banking services, including Internet, telephone, and mobile banking services; and fund and asset management, trust, financial leasing, broker dealer, insurance, and other financial services. It operates approximately 16,394 domestic institutions and 426 overseas institutions. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts; and provides home loans, refinancing, reverse mortgages, home equity loans, business term loans, and business lines of credit, as well as credit cards. It also offers overdrafts, investment products, cash management services, remote deposit capturing services; interactive teller machines; online, telephone, and mobile banking services; and E-Statements. In addition, the company provides insurance services, including personal, life, homeowners, personal umbrella, vacation home, condo/renters, automobile, motorcycle, watercraft, flood recreational vehicle, worker compensation, builder's risk, business property, commercial auto, liability, crime and employee theft, inland marine equipment, professional, and wealth protection insurance services. It operates through a network of branches in Greensboro, Summerfield, and Oak Ridge, North Carolina. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Oak Ridge, North Carolina.

