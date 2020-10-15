Contrasting Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) and Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMESQ)

Emerge Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EMESQ) and Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Emerge Energy Services alerts:

This table compares Emerge Energy Services and Martin Marietta Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerge Energy Services N/A N/A N/A Martin Marietta Materials 13.12% 11.62% 6.07%

95.3% of Martin Marietta Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Martin Marietta Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Emerge Energy Services and Martin Marietta Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerge Energy Services $313.59 million 0.00 -$128.54 million N/A N/A Martin Marietta Materials $4.74 billion 3.41 $611.90 million $9.74 26.68

Martin Marietta Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Emerge Energy Services.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Emerge Energy Services and Martin Marietta Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerge Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Martin Marietta Materials 0 8 11 0 2.58

Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus price target of $244.79, indicating a potential downside of 5.79%. Given Martin Marietta Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Martin Marietta Materials is more favorable than Emerge Energy Services.

Summary

Martin Marietta Materials beats Emerge Energy Services on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emerge Energy Services Company Profile

Emerge Energy Services LP is engaged in owning, operation, acquisition and development of energy service assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two business segments: sand and fuel processing and distribution. Emerge Energy Services LP is based in Southlake, Texas.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries. The company also manufactures and markets magnesia-based chemical products for the industrial, agricultural, and environmental applications; and dolomitic lime primarily for customers in the steel and mining industries, as well as provides road paving construction services. Its chemical products are used in flame retardants, wastewater treatment, pulp and paper production, and other environmental applications. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Emerge Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerge Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.