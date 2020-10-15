Contrasting Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) & Telefonica (NASDAQ:TEF)

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) and Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

This table compares Consolidated Communications and Telefonica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Communications 1.80% 8.68% 0.92% Telefonica 0.39% 12.65% 2.49%

Consolidated Communications has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telefonica has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Consolidated Communications and Telefonica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Communications $1.34 billion 0.32 -$20.38 million N/A N/A Telefonica $54.24 billion 0.35 $1.28 billion $0.73 5.00

Telefonica has higher revenue and earnings than Consolidated Communications.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.8% of Consolidated Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Telefonica shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Consolidated Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Telefonica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Consolidated Communications and Telefonica, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Communications 1 0 0 0 1.00 Telefonica 2 10 1 0 1.92

Consolidated Communications currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential downside of 39.50%. Telefonica has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.99%. Given Telefonica’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Telefonica is more favorable than Consolidated Communications.

Summary

Telefonica beats Consolidated Communications on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions. The company also provides voice services that include local phone and long-distance service packages for business customers; and sells business equipment and provides related hardware and maintenance support, video, and other miscellaneous services, as well as rents customer premises equipment. In addition, it offers video services, which consist of high-definition television, digital video recorders (DVR), and/or a whole home DVR; other in-demand streaming content; and network access services, including interstate and intrastate switched access, network special access, and end user access. Further, the company engages in telephone directory publishing, video advertising, billing and support services, and other miscellaneous activities. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 902 thousand voice connections, 779 thousand data connections, and 93 thousand video connections. The company serves customers in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

Telefonica Company Profile

Telefónica, S.A. provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services. The company also leases and sells handset equipment, as well as provides Internet and broadband multimedia services comprising Internet service provider; portal and network; retail and wholesale broadband access; narrowband switched access to Internet; high-speed Internet services through fiber to the home; and voice over Internet protocol services. In addition, it offers data and business-solutions services that include leased lines; virtual private network; fiber optics; hosting and application; outsourcing and consultancy; desktop; and system integration and professional services. Further, the company offers wholesale services for telecommunication operators, including domestic interconnection; international wholesale; leased lines for other operators' network deployment; and local loop leasing under the unbundled local loop regulation framework, as well as bit stream services, wholesale line rental accesses, and leased ducts for other operators' fiber deployment. Additionally, it provides Internet protocol television (TV), over-the-top network TV, cable and satellite TV, and pay TV services; M2M connectivity platforms; financial and other payment, security, cloud computing, advertising, big data, and digital telco experience services; and Aura and Movistar Home. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.