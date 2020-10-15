Contrasting Advanced Deposition Technologies (OTCMKTS:ADTC) and Mueller Water Products (OTCMKTS:MWA)

Advanced Deposition Technologies (OTCMKTS:ADTC) and Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Deposition Technologies and Mueller Water Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Deposition Technologies N/A N/A N/A Mueller Water Products 8.85% 14.01% 6.34%

This table compares Advanced Deposition Technologies and Mueller Water Products’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Deposition Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mueller Water Products $968.00 million 1.80 $63.80 million $0.61 18.10

Mueller Water Products has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Deposition Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Advanced Deposition Technologies and Mueller Water Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Deposition Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Mueller Water Products 0 5 5 0 2.50

Mueller Water Products has a consensus target price of $10.17, indicating a potential downside of 7.91%. Given Mueller Water Products’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mueller Water Products is more favorable than Advanced Deposition Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Advanced Deposition Technologies has a beta of 6.46, suggesting that its share price is 546% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mueller Water Products has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Mueller Water Products shares are held by institutional investors. 36.5% of Advanced Deposition Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Mueller Water Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mueller Water Products beats Advanced Deposition Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Deposition Technologies

Advanced Deposition Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Tahou Natural Resources Development Co., Ltd. develops oil and gas reserves in Japan. It owns approximately 743 acres of oil and gas reserves located in Atsuma-cho, Yufutsu-Gun, Iburino-Kuni, Tomakomai, and Hokkaido in Japan. The company was formerly known as Advanced Dielectric Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Advanced Deposition Technologies, Inc. in July 1993. Advanced Deposition Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off. It sells its products primarily through waterworks distributors to various end user customers comprising municipalities, water and wastewater utilities, gas utilities, and fire protection and construction contractors. The Technologies segment provides residential and commercial water metering, water leak detection, and pipe condition assessment products, systems, and services directly to municipalities and waterworks distributors, as well as to end users. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

