Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CTTAY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Continental in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Continental from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $11.67 on Monday. Continental has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.63.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Continental had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Continental will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

