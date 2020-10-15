Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CTTAY. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Continental in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Continental from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Continental stock opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67. Continental has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $14.71.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter. Continental had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

