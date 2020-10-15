Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CTTAY. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Continental in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Continental from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.
Continental stock opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67. Continental has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $14.71.
About Continental
Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.
