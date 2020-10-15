ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives $55.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.36.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of COP opened at $34.53 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average of $38.58.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 208,504 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,258 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 383,387 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 69,669 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 483,422 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 221.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 142,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 98,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

