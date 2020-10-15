ConocoPhillips’ (COP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on COP. Truist upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.63.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.58. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 61,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.5% in the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 61,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 88.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 154,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 72,242 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 823,265 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

