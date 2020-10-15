Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 809 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BofA Securities increased their target price on FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price target on FedEx from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.60.

In related news, Director Marvin R. Ellison acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.53 per share, with a total value of $361,966.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,096.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 7,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.17, for a total value of $1,981,156.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,968,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,073 shares of company stock valued at $17,812,973. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $276.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.88 and a 200 day moving average of $168.37. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $278.96. The firm has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

