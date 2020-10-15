COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COMWLTH BK AUS/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Get COMWLTH BK AUS/S alerts:

Shares of CMWAY opened at $49.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.70. COMWLTH BK AUS/S has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $61.21. The company has a market capitalization of $86.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a $0.681 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. COMWLTH BK AUS/S’s dividend payout ratio is 50.37%.

COMWLTH BK AUS/S Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates in six segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre segments.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for COMWLTH BK AUS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMWLTH BK AUS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.