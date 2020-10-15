Comparing eMagin (NYSE:EMAN) & Monolithic Power Systems (NYSE:MPWR)

eMagin (NYSE:EMAN) and Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

eMagin has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares eMagin and Monolithic Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eMagin -15.90% -18.45% -10.78% Monolithic Power Systems 18.60% 15.41% 12.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.6% of eMagin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of eMagin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares eMagin and Monolithic Power Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eMagin $26.73 million 3.20 -$4.30 million ($0.09) -14.11 Monolithic Power Systems $627.92 million 22.49 $108.84 million $2.53 124.26

Monolithic Power Systems has higher revenue and earnings than eMagin. eMagin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monolithic Power Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for eMagin and Monolithic Power Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eMagin 0 0 0 0 N/A Monolithic Power Systems 0 0 9 0 3.00

Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus target price of $265.56, indicating a potential downside of 15.53%. Given Monolithic Power Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Monolithic Power Systems is more favorable than eMagin.

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems beats eMagin on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS. The company also provides design reference kits, which include a micro display and associated electronics to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) evaluate micro display products; near-eye virtual imaging modules that incorporate its OLED-on-silicon micro displays with its lenses and electronic interfaces for integration into OEM products; immersive head mounted display products; and night vision smartphone camera attachment and goggles. It serves OEMs in the military, aviation, and consumer market sectors. The company sells its products directly in North America, Asia, and Europe; and through distributors in Asia and South Korea. eMagin Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hopewell Junction, New York.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment. The company also provides lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination applications. The company sells its products through third-party distributors, and resellers, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronic manufacturing service providers in China, Taiwan, Europe, Korea, Southeast Asia, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

