Comparing China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) and Covetrus (OTCMKTS:CVET)

China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) and Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get China Dasheng Biotechnology alerts:

China Dasheng Biotechnology has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Covetrus has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

96.6% of Covetrus shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Covetrus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares China Dasheng Biotechnology and Covetrus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Dasheng Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A Covetrus -22.40% 7.03% 2.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Dasheng Biotechnology and Covetrus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Dasheng Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Covetrus $3.98 billion 0.73 -$1.02 billion $0.79 32.63

China Dasheng Biotechnology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Covetrus.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for China Dasheng Biotechnology and Covetrus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Dasheng Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A Covetrus 0 1 2 0 2.67

Covetrus has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.66%. Given Covetrus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Covetrus is more favorable than China Dasheng Biotechnology.

Summary

Covetrus beats China Dasheng Biotechnology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Dasheng Biotechnology

China Dasheng Biotechnology Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of bacteria based products used as additives for livestock feed and crop cultivation in the People's Republic of China. It provides artificial microorganisms (AM) and high-efficiency microorganism (HM) based biological bacterium blends; and biological preservatives. The company offers AM/HM bacteria based additives for crops, including Bulgaria lactobacillus, beer microzyme, and dark red spirilla used to increase the beneficial microorganism colonies in soil; inhibit the reproduction of harmful fungi and putrefactive bacteria; and to improve nutrient absorption and reduce crop and livestock diseases. It also provides AM/HM bacteria based additives for livestock feed, which softens the livestock feed and restrain the growth and reproduction of pathogenic bacteria, as well as supplies beneficial nutriments, including organic acid, vitamins, enzyme, antibiotics, mycelium protein, and other growth-enhancing substances that balance the nutrients in the feed. In addition, the company offers FGW bacterial based preservatives that preserve animal specimens for scientific research; and preserve the freshness for agricultural produce. Further, it provides bacteria based fertilizer for application on plants, such as vegetable and fruit leaves. Additionally, China Dasheng Biotechnology Company engages in residential and commercial real estate investment. The company was formerly known as Max Nutrition, Inc. and changed its name to China Dasheng Biotechnology Company in March 2008. China Dasheng Biotechnology Company is based in Lanzhou, China.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc. engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for China Dasheng Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Dasheng Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.