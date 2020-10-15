Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Shares Up 0.5%

Commercial National Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CEFC)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $9.15. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.99.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.46 million during the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

