Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CDXS. Stephens initiated coverage on Codexis in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codexis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.33.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. Codexis has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $18.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 20.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $116,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,129 shares in the company, valued at $713,986.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $31,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,404.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 7.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 22,487 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Codexis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Codexis by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Codexis by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

