Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on December 31st

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1104 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ opened at $12.17 on Thursday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $12.99.

In other news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. bought 25,476 shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $299,343.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

