Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the September 15th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 51.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 22,287 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 218.2% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 139,242 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 884,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 15.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 76,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 589.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,333,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,900 shares in the last quarter.

CEM opened at $13.31 on Thursday. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

