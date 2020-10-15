Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

STAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.01) price target (down previously from GBX 730 ($9.54)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 518.93 ($6.78).

LON:STAN opened at GBX 357.01 ($4.66) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 370.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 406.46. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 740.80 ($9.68).

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

