New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Price Target Raised to $198.00

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $160.00 to $198.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EDU. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.27.

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $164.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $173.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.22.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $986.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.64 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

