Citigroup (NYSE:C) Given New $83.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Citigroup from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.63.

C stock opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.17. The company has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 1,171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

