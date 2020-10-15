Citigroup (NYSE:C) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Citigroup from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.63.

NYSE C opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average is $48.17.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Citigroup by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,615,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,353 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 52.0% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,635,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,909,000 after purchasing an additional 650,874 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Citigroup by 123.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,113,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254,912 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $521,979,000. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

