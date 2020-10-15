Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Citigroup currently has $43.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $48.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CSCO. Wolfe Research cut Cisco Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.45.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $39.89 on Monday. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.30. The company has a market capitalization of $168.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,865,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,070,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.