Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by 10 15 Associates Inc.

10 15 Associates Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 2.3% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $168.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

