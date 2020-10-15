Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CPXGF. National Bank Financial upgraded Cineplex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cineplex from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cineplex from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Cineplex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Cineplex to a sell rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXGF opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67. Cineplex has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $26.19.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

