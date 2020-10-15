Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Now Covered by Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ciena from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised Ciena from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.62.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. Ciena has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick H. Nettles sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $1,083,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,645 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,743 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 39.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 47.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth $41,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.