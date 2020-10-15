CIB Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBH) Issues Earnings Results

CIB Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter.

OTCMKTS CIBH opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.43. CIB Marine Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $21.75.

CIB Marine Bancshares Company Profile

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CIBM Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers a range of loan products, such as commercial, commercial real estate, commercial and residential construction, government guaranteed, one-to-four family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and standby letters of credit.

