CIB Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBH) Issues Earnings Results

CIB Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter.
OTCMKTS CIBH opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.43. CIB Marine Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $21.75.
CIB Marine Bancshares Company Profile
