Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) Shares Up 5%

Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET)’s share price shot up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.46. 304,390 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 432,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Chinanet Online had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chinanet Online stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Chinanet Online at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chinanet Online Company Profile

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system.

