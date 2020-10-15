Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) Shares Up 5%

Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET)’s share price shot up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.46. 304,390 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 432,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.
Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Chinanet Online had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter.
Chinanet Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNET)
ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system.
