China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) shot up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $8.85. 120,618 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 203,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Finance Online from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative return on equity of 50.32% and a negative net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter.

About China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC)

China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

