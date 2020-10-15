Chicago Capital LLC Has $9.80 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 183,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,393,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 29,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $148.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

