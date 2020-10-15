Chicago Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,247 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $220.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,671.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.37. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.82.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

