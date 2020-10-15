CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) fell 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 3,521,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 9,329,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBL. ValuEngine raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 million, a PE ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.50.

In related news, major shareholder Cbl & Associates Inc sold 1,035,105 shares of CBL & Associates Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $186,318.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,520,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,726.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Charles B. Lebovitz sold 1,061,832 shares of CBL & Associates Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $191,129.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,030,915 shares in the company, valued at $185,564.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,452,529 shares of company stock worth $444,182. 20.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBL. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,474,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 246,471 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 49.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 118,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 269,865 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 61.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 485,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 184,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 38.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,330,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 372,800 shares in the last quarter. 37.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL)

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

