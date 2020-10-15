Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Announces $1.03 Quarterly Dividend

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%.

Caterpillar has raised its dividend payment by 22.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

CAT opened at $163.61 on Thursday. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $164.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BofA Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.16.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

