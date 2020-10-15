Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%.

Shares of CUK stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.88. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $49.03.

CUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet cut Carnival Co. & from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

