Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,721 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 24.4% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 40.2% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 13.4% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 79.5% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $460,724,000 after purchasing an additional 79,527 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $163.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.07. The firm has a market cap of $94.46 billion, a PE ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 1.37. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $377.42.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 26th. CSFB upped their price target on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.82.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.