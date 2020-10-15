Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in ResMed by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 37.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.6% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 5.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMD stock opened at $177.81 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.36.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.36. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.55, for a total value of $443,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,850,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $300,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,485 shares of company stock worth $3,972,122 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

