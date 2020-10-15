Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,571 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $482,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 85,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $13,063,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,803,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCK opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $21.35.

