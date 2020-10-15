Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Takes Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $43.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day moving average is $32.04. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $43.78.

