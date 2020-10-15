Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 567 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 336.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,214,200,000 after buying an additional 43,464,551 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 123.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,463,732,000 after buying an additional 25,555,467 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,912,289,000 after buying an additional 14,619,279 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,643,000 after buying an additional 10,849,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 141.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,036,000 after buying an additional 6,175,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Truist dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.93.

GILD opened at $64.05 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.