Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 28,968 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,968 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 40,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 556,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after acquiring an additional 42,067 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XSLV stock opened at $34.93 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.83.

