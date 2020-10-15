Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,912 Shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 3.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 787,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,997,000 after purchasing an additional 25,037 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 498,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,187,000 after acquiring an additional 11,069 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,839,000 after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 303,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,969,000 after acquiring an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,404,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

LANC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Lancaster Colony from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. DA Davidson raised Lancaster Colony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lancaster Colony currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $177.47 on Thursday. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 12-month low of $114.55 and a 12-month high of $184.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.30.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.37. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Corp. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.80%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

