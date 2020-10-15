Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 16 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,998,184,000 after purchasing an additional 116,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $734,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,046,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $685,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,188 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $978,282,000 after purchasing an additional 200,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $192,969,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,150.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,132.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,191.95.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,321.37 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,384.46. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 146.66, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,276.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,065.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

