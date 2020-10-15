Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 43,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,803,000 after purchasing an additional 243,775 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 89,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 73,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.25.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $99.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.16.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.