Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Entergy by 23.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Entergy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 28,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Entergy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 15.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $105.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.45. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.53.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

