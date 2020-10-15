Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,292 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 93.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,516,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,808,000 after acquiring an additional 111,388 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,204,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,010,000 after buying an additional 40,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,291,000 after buying an additional 50,977 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 717,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,158,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 209.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,291,000 after buying an additional 459,133 shares during the last quarter.

WING has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $130.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.54 and a 200-day moving average of $130.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 135.87, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.03. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $170.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.46 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.

